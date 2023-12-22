Inter Miami sign former Liverpool and Barcelona striker Luis Suarez for 2024

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inter Miami have signed former Liverpool and Barcelona striker Luis Suarez from Brazilian side Gremio for the 2024 Major League Soccer season.

The 36-year-old Uruguay international has agreed a one-year deal with Miami – co-owned by David Beckham – and will team back up with former Barca team-mates Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

Miami said on their official website: “Inter Miami CF announced (on Friday) that it has signed UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and Conmebol Copa America winner and five-time LaLiga champion Luis Suarez to a contract running through the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.”

Suarez was named the best player and best striker in the Brazilian league this season, scoring 26 goals and making 17 assists to help Gremio win their regional league and cup double.

Beckham told Miami’s official website: “We are delighted to have a player of Luis’ quality and passion for the game join our club.

“He joins a squad that is inspiring the next generation and we look forward to seeing him take to the field with both former team-mates and young players from our academy.”

Suarez joined Liverpool from Ajax for £22.8million in 2011 and after winning the Premier League player of the season award in 2014 he was signed by Barcelona for a reported fee of £65m.

He won the Champions League, four LaLiga titles and four Copa del Reys with Barca, scoring 195 goals and making 113 assists in 283 appearances for the club and then spent two seasons at Atletico Madrid, where he won another LaLiga title.

Suarez returned to Uruguay with club side Nacional in 2022 and switched to Gremio in December 2022.