Ton average not enough for Luke Littler as Gerwyn Price claims title in Wigan

World champion Luke Littler averaged over 100 and lost again as Gerwyn Price went on to win the Players Championship Two in Wigan.

The 18-year-old has suffered defeats in five matches this year now despite averaging over a ton, including twice to Price after the Welshman stole a 6-5 victory in the quarter-finals.

After then beating Ryan Searle in the last four, Price stormed back from 6-3 down against Premier League rival Chris Dobey in the final to win 8-7 and claim his first PDC ranking title in over a year.

Price told PDC.tv: “I think Chris played better than me in that final, but I hung in there until the end.

“Today has been brilliant. Yesterday I played really well too; I’m getting back to my best.

“I’m enjoying the game more. I think my mentality and the way I think has changed, and it has just benefitted me.”

Dobey, who beat Price in the Premier League last week, saw off the likes of Jose de Sousa, Callan Rydz and Ross Smith en route to the final.

Elsewhere, Beau Greaves secured her first win on the PDC Pro Tour after beating Josh Rock 6-5, hitting six maximums and averaging 102, before losing to Krzysztof Ratajski in the second round.