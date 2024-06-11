Jump to content

Euro 2024 fitness boost for England as Luke Shaw and John Stones train

Gareth Southgate has been dealing with fitness issues and absentees in the build-up to this summer’s tournament.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 11 June 2024 16:51
Luke Shaw and John Stones are expected to be in England’s first-choice defence (Adam Davy/PA)
Luke Shaw and John Stones are expected to be in England's first-choice defence (Adam Davy/PA)

Luke Shaw and John Stones trained as England’s Euro 2024 preparations stepped up on Tuesday.

But all 26 players trained on Tuesday as England went through their paces for the first time since arriving in Germany the previous night.

But all 26 players trained on Tuesday as England went through their paces for the first time since arriving in Germany the previous night.

A couple of hundred people watched on at Ernst-Abbe-Sportfeld in Jena, where Shaw and Stones took part in the session.

The former went off with a knock halfway through Friday’s 1-0 friendly loss to Iceland but has seemingly shaken off that potential issue.

Shaw also trained as he steps up rehabilitation from the hamstring issues he has been dealing with since mid-February.

England kick-off their Group C campaign on Sunday against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen, before taking on Denmark and Slovenia.

