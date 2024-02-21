Luke Shaw could miss Euro 2024 after suffering new injury

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Luke Shaw’s season could be over with a muscle injury, leaving Manchester United without an available specialist left-back and meaning he could miss Euro 2024.

The England international was hurt in Sunday’s 2-1 win at Luton and, while United hope he will be fit again before the end of the campaign, he will be out for months.

United said in a statement: “Further assessment is still needed to determine the severity but we expect him to be absent for a few months.”

United opted to terminate left-back Sergio Reguilon’s loan spell in January, but Shaw’s deputy Tyrell Malacia is yet to play this season because of his own knee injury.

Shaw was hurt in the 2-1 win over Aston Villa but manager Erik ten Hag picked him again at Luton, only for the 28-year-old to go off before the break.

Centre-back Victor Lindelof replaced him in each of the last two games, though he struggled at left-back. Right-back Diogo Dalot and midfielder Sofyan Amrabat have also been used at left-back this season, when Shaw, who was out for three months in autumn, has been limited to 15 appearances.

The former Southampton player has also been England manager Gareth Southgate’s first-choice left-back, starting all five games in the 2022 World Cup and scoring in the final of Euro 2020.

Shaw, who has won 31 caps, is certain to miss the March friendlies against Brazil and Belgium, when Ben Chilwell could get the chance to stake his claim to replace him in Euro 2024, if he does not recover in time.