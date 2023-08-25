Manchester United left with Luke Shaw injury dilemma

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Luke Shaw has been ruled out for several weeks in an injury blow to Manchester United and England.

United are still waiting to assess the severity of the left-back’s muscle problem but he is certain to miss next season Sunday’s pivotal clash away at Arsenal and this weekend’s home game against Nottingham Forest.

Shaw could also sit out the start of United’s Champions League campaign as well as an Old Trafford meeting with early season leaders Brighton.

With his deputy Tyrell Malacia also injured, it means manager Erik ten Hag does not have a senior specialist left-back, with right-back Diogo Dalot perhaps the likeliest candidate to slot in as United look for their first win of the season.

Ten Hag has lost a second England international this week, with Mason Mount also out with a hamstring strain he sustained in Saturday’s defeat to Tottenham.

England manager Gareth Southgate will probably have to be without Shaw, and perhaps Mount, for the September games against Ukraine and Scotland.

Shaw represents another defensive concern for Southgate for the two matches, with Reece James and Tyrone Mings definitely out and John Stones a doubt. Ben Chilwell would be the likeliest beneficiary of Shaw’s absence.