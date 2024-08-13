Luke Shaw will miss opening games of Premier League season through injury

Support truly

Luke Shaw will miss the start of the Premier League season after suffering yet another injury.

The left-back, who has not played for United since February and whose only start in the last six months came in the final of Euro 2024, sustained a calf problem in training.

He will sit out the Premier League opener against Fulham, the trip to Brighton and the home march against Liverpool. He is also unlikely to be available for Lee Carsley’s first games in charge of England, when they face Republic of Ireland and Greece in the September international break.

It means United will start the campaign without their two specialist left-backs with Tyrell Malacia, who was injured for the whole of last season, out until October.

Shaw was limited to 15 appearances for Manchester United last season when injuries to left-backs were a theme of their campaign.

Manager Erik ten Hag used centre-back Lisandro Martinez and then right-back Diogo Dalot on the left in Saturday’s Community Shield against Manchester City.

However, he could soon have another option in Noussair Mazraoui, a right-back by trade but who operated on the left when Morocco reached the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup.

Teenager Harry Amass, who impressed in pre-season, is another possibility. United will also begin the Premier League without the injured pair of new signing Leny Yoro and striker Rasmus Hojlund.