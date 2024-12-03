‘Devastated’ Luke Shaw to miss Arsenal game with latest injury setback

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Luke Shaw is likely to miss the rest of 2024 after being “devastated” to suffer yet another injury.

The England left-back, who has not started a game for Manchester United since February, has been ruled out for a few weeks after suffering a new muscular problem.

It is Shaw’s third absence since he last began a match for United after missing the final three months of last season with a hamstring problem and then the first three months of the current campaign with a calf injury. He then made three substitute appearances under new head coach Ruben Amorim before breaking down again.

And Shaw wrote on Instagram: “It’s hurting a lot having to write this as I really thought I had got through my recent struggles and was on a positive path going forward but unfortunately I’ve had a small setback.

“I’ve been through a lot of ups and downs but this has definitely been my toughest period. I’s absolutely devastated and it’s extremely tough to come to terms with reality at this moment in time.”

The 29-year-old believes his many injury problems are testing United fans’ patience but said he is frustrated as he vowed to return in better shape.

He added: “I understand there is gunna be people frustrated, angry and disappointed and I understand that. There is no one feeling that more than me at this moment in time.

“But what I can promise is I will do everything I can to come back better soon to help this club achieve its ambitions this season.”

Shaw has only played 98 minutes of football for United in the last nine months but was in England’s Euro 2024 squad, coming off the bench twice and starting the final against Spain.

He had been in contention to start for United at Arsenal on Wednesday, when Lisandro Martinez is suspended, but is now set to miss the trip to the Emirates Stadium and the Manchester derby, among other games.