Luke Shaw close to signing new long-term deal with Manchester United

Luke Shaw is close to signing a new long-term deal with Manchester United, the PA news agency understands.

The 27-year-old has been with the club since 2014, when the move from Southampton saw him become the most expensive teenager in history.

Shaw’s current deal had been due to expire in the summer, only for United to trigger a one-year extension clause to keep him until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Contract talks are believed to have progressed well and the England international is now very close to signing the new deal.

Shaw, who has made 248 appearances for United, is reportedly set to sign a four-year deal at Old Trafford.