Luke Shaw out for another month after latest injury setback

Luke Shaw has suffered another injury setback which could keep him out for up to a month and will mean he goes a year without starting a match for Manchester United.

The left-back had returned to training in his latest attempts to mount a comeback but has now been sidelined again.

Shaw missed the final three months of last season with a hamstring injury, then the start of the current campaign with a calf problem and has been out for two months with a muscle injury.

The England international played in Ruben Amorim’s first three matches, but all as a substitute, before breaking down again and he has not begun a game for United since the trip to Luton on 18 February, 2024.

The only time he has started since then was in the final of Euro 2024 after Gareth Southgate brought him into the team following cameos in the quarter-final and semi-final.

Shaw’s absence is a further defensive injury blow to United, with Lisandro Martinez expected to miss the rest of the campaign with a knee problem sustained in Sunday’s defeat to Crystal Palace.

Amorim had used Shaw as a left-sided central defender in a back three, Martinez’s usual position, and the 29-year-old could have been an option to stand in for the Argentinian. Instead, Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro or Noussair Mazraoui may have to be pressed into service to deputise.