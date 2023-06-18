Luke Shaw turns agent in bid to woo England teammates to Manchester United

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Luke Shaw has said he would take Harry Kane and Declan Rice at Manchester United “in a heartbeat” after half-jokingly trying to sign them up at Old Trafford.

The left-back has revealed he has been trying to sell United to his England teammates, several of whom could be on the move this summer.

Shaw posted an Instagram video giving Kane and Rice a tour of United’s training complex at Carrington, where England are preparing for Monday’s game against North Macedonia.

While Erik ten Hag is looking for a striker and a midfielder this summer, neither Kane nor Rice is likely to join United, despite Shaw’s best efforts.

“There is a lot of talk, a lot of banter,” he said. “I would love a few of them to join United, I am not going to lie. I am speaking to them, telling them how good Manchester is because I know their qualities.

“I know they are world-class players and they would be a massive help to us but I can only say so much. It is up to the club and whatever they decide. They have been here the last couple of days and hopefully they like it and can get used to it!”

Kane, who has attracted interest from Real Madrid, has a year left on his contract at Tottenham while Rice is expected to join Arsenal, though Manchester City are also tracking him, but United are favourites to sign Mason Mount.

Shaw described his social-media video as “half joking”. He explained: “It is a bit of both. I know they are both world-class players and I don’t know what is going on at their clubs but if it was down to me, I would take them in a heartbeat and they would improve our team massively and help us go to what we want to achieve.

“You could pick anyone in this squad and love them to come to this team. We have strength and depth. [They have] world-class abilities and any players that leave to go to another club this summer will only make the other team better.”

Shaw, whose own future is secure after signing a new contract with United, said there have been plenty of discussions in the England squad about summer moves.

He added: “Because of the situation of when this camp is and the situation of contracts running down, there is much more talk this time around than there has been in other years.

“We read what is going on. We all talk. We are all really close. We have private conversations of what is going on although they won’t be spoken about here.”