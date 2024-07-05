No absentees for England ahead of Euro 2024 quarter-final
Luke Shaw is pushing to make his first appearance for club or country since sustaining a hamstring issue in February.
England’s full squad travelled on the eve of the Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland.
Gareth Southgate’s side head to Dusseldorf looking to set-up a semi-final clash against Turkey or the Netherlands.
All 26 players trained at their Blankenhain basecamp on Friday before travelling to the capital of North Rhine-Westphalia.
Impressive centre-back Marc Guehi serves a one-match ban against Switzerland having picked up two bookings across his four starts.
Jordan Pickford will join manager Southgate at Friday evening’s pre-match press conference.