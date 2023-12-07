Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Luke Shaw has said that his liking of a social media post that referred to Manchester United teammate Marcus Rashford was “not intentional”.

Shaw’s official account on X, formerly Twitter, liked a post from Manchester United news account Centre Devils which quoted the club’s former full-back Patrice Evra.

Appearing on Amazon Prime Video’s coverage of a morale-boosting home win at Old Trafford over Chelsea, Evra was asked about the prospects of Rashford and Anthony Martial getting back into Erik ten Hag’s side after the pair were dropped to the bench by the Dutch manager.

“I think it will be tough for Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to come back into the starting eleven,” Evra said.

Shaw’s like was highlighted by an account for Manchester United fans, forcing the England international to move to dispel suggestions that his activity had been a dig at his teammate, who has struggled for form this season.

The left-back replied to one post highlighting his apparent like saying: “Come on don’t be silly, obviously not intentional.”

A 2-1 win over Chelsea lifted Ten Hag’s side back into the Premier League’s top six.

Scott McTominay scored twice in a much-improved showing from Manchester United, and the Scottish midfielder stressed afterwards that his side must now build consistency.

“I felt like that was a game where we had to come out and show to the fans that we have full focus on this game, we want to play well and give a reaction.

“It has to be like that every week, though. [It] can’t just be one game where we need to show a reaction. We have to come out and show that every week.”