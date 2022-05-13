Huddersfield found themselves finishing the regular Championship season in third place after leapfrogging Nottingham Forest on the final day.

Carlos Corberan’s men have momentum coming into the play-offs following four successive league victories.

But Luton promise to present a stern test for the West Yorkshire outfit as they head into the play-offs as the underdogs with very little to lose.

The pressure will undoubtedly be on Huddersfield and they will have to respond positively to the atmosphere whipped up at Kenilworth Road.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Championship play-off first leg.

When and where is it?

Luton vs Huddersfield at Kenilworth Road is set to kick-off at 7.45pm BST on Friday 13 May.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage due to begin at 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app or player.

Team News

Luton will be without Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Elijah Adebayo for the game on Friday night. They are expected to field the same team which beat Reading on the final day of the regular campaign.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield could return to back four for this tie despite playing with a three for much of the season. This is because they kept a clean sheet against Luton with a back four in October. Sorbia Thomas is their only doubt for the match.

Predicted line-ups

Luton: Ingram; Burke, Bradley, Naismith; Bree, Lansbury, Clark, Campbell, Bell; Jerome, Cornick.

Huddersfield: Nicholls; Turton, Lees, Colwill, Toffolo; Russell, Hogg, O’Brien; Sinani, Ward, Holmes.

Odds

Luton - 29/20

Draw - 11/5

Huddersfield - 11/5

Prediction

Luton to come through the first leg with a slender lead but with the tie very much still alive ahead of the return fixture. 1-0 Luton.