Luton vs Huddersfield live stream: How to watch Championship play-off first leg online and on TV
All you need to know ahead of the Championship play-off first leg
Luton were not even considered as play-off contenders by most people prior to the start of the Championship season.
Yet on a shoestring budget, Nathan Jones has somehow inspired his team to a sixth place finish and now they are within touching distance of the top flight.
They face Huddersfield in the semi-finals - a side which ended the regular campaign in third, six points adrift of the automatic promotion spots.
Carlos Corberan’s men will be confident they can beat Luton over two legs to reach Wembley, but you get the sense they won’t have it all their own way.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Championship play-off first leg.
When and where is it?
Luton vs Huddersfield at Kenilworth Road is set to kick-off at 7.45pm BST on Friday 13 May.
How can I watch?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage due to begin at 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app or player.
Team News
Luton will be without Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Elijah Adebayo for the game on Friday night. They are expected to field the same team which beat Reading on the final day of the regular campaign.
Meanwhile, Huddersfield could return to back four for this tie despite playing with a three for much of the season. This is because they kept a clean sheet against Luton with a back four in October. Sorbia Thomas is their only doubt for the match.
Predicted line-ups
Luton: Ingram; Burke, Bradley, Naismith; Bree, Lansbury, Clark, Campbell, Bell; Jerome, Cornick.
Huddersfield: Nicholls; Turton, Lees, Colwill, Toffolo; Russell, Hogg, O’Brien; Sinani, Ward, Holmes.
Odds
Luton - 29/20
Draw - 11/5
Huddersfield - 11/5
Prediction
Luton to come through the first leg with a slender lead but with the tie very much still alive ahead of the return fixture. 1-0 Luton.
