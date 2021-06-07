Hull complete signing of former Luton midfielder George Moncur

Hull have announced the signing of midfielder George Moncur on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old, whose Luton contract expires at the end of the month, played under boss Grant McCann during a loan spell with Peterborough during the 2016-17 season.

Moncur made 37 appearances in the Sky Bet Championship over the last two seasons with Luton and McCann is delighted to bring more second-tier experience to his League One-winning team.

McCann told the club’s website: “We’re delighted to have brought George to the club. There was a lot of competition for his signature and I worked with him for a brief period at Peterborough.

“George is a bubbly character and his nature and attitude will fit into our group, and he will complement the attacking players in our team.

“He’s very attack-minded and travels with the ball at speed. He can play in any of the front three positions or as a 10, and loves to take the ball off his back foot and get at people.

“He knows what it takes to win having achieved promotions in his career and he was part of a successful Luton team last year in the Championship.”