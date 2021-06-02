Defender Reece Burke to join Luton after Hull contract expires

Reece Burke will move from Sky Bet League One winners Hull to Luton when his contract expires at the end of the month, the Hatters have announced.

The 24-year-old former West Ham defender has made 110 appearances – including 37 last season – for the Tigers since his arrival from the Premier League side in July 2018.

Luton boss Nathan Jones told the club’s official website: “We’re delighted to get this deal for Reece done because we’ve liked him for a while.

“He’s a good age, has good pedigree and is different to what we have at the club. He turned down other Championship clubs to come here, so we are convinced of his commitment to become a top player, which we feel he will achieve.

“He will give us different options which will help us to evolve, so we can’t wait to get working with him when we return for pre-season later this month.”