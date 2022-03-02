Chelsea avoid Luton FA Cup shock as Liverpool and Southampton also progress

A late Romelu Lukaku goal ensured Chelsea narrowly avoided an FA Cup shock as they edged past Luton 3-2 at Kenilworth Road.

Lukaku tapped home Timo Werner’s cross in the 78th minute in a game eclipsed by Roman Abramovich’s announcement an hour before kick off of his decision to sell the west London club.

Reece Burke headed Luton in front in the second minute before Saul Niguez cancelled it out with his first goal for the club.

Werner scored and made both of Chelsea’s other goals, after Harry Cornick had put the home side 2-1 ahead to raise their hopes of a major upset, but it was not to be when the German equalised before Lukaku’s winner.

Liverpool kept their hopes of a quadruple this season alive after holding off a late challenge from Norwich in a 2-1 win at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp had made 10 changes to his starting line-up from his side’s Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea, but it did not seem to have had an impact when Takumi Minamino scored the opener in the 27th minute.

Minamino added the hosts’ second in the 39th minute as Liverpool looked to be heading comfortably through to the quarter-finals.

Norwich pulled one back in the 76th minute through Lukas Rupp, but Liverpool were able to hold out for the win.

Romain Perraud struck an impressive swerving strike from distance as Southampton booked their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 3-1 home win over West Ham.

Michail Antonio briefly levelled for the Hammers, but James Ward-Prowse’s penalty – awarded following VAR intervention – and a late Armando Broja goal sent the hosts through.