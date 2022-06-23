Luton wing-back Peter Kioso moves to Rotherham
The 22-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan at MK Dons.
Luton wing-back Peter Kioso has joined Sky Bet Championship rivals Rotherham for an undisclosed fee, the Millers have announced.
The 22-year-old, who helped the Hatters reach the play-offs last season, has signed a three-year deal subject to EFL and FA ratification.
Born in Dublin to Congolese parents, Kioso began his professional career at Hartlepool before sealing a move to Luton in January 2020.
He spent the first half of last season on loan at League One MK Dons, but returned to Kenilworth Road in January and made 15 appearances during the second half of the campaign.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies