Luton issue Tom Lockyer update and ask for privacy

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Luton are still waiting on Tom Lockyer’s test results after he collapsed in the centre circle, forcing their Premier League match against Bournemouth to be abandoned.

The incident came just months after a similar incident involving the Hatters captain during the Championship play-off final, and it is not clear yet whether Lockyer’s career will be allowed to continue.

Around the hour mark at the Vitality Stadium, the centre-back collapsed onto his knees, then onto his front, under no contact and was immediately treated by medical staff.

Both sets of players left the field and after several minutes of treatment, the Welsh defender was moved onto a stretcher, with a black blanket covering him, and taken down the tunnel to hospital.

Luton have made this statement the day after the incident: “While our captain Tom Lockyer remains in hospital following the cardiac arrest he suffered on the pitch at Bournemouth yesterday, we understand that supporters are concerned for him and that there is widespread media interest in his condition.

“Tom is still undergoing tests and scans, and is awaiting the results before the next steps for his recovery are determined.

“We are unable to provide a running commentary on his situation, and request that all media please wait for any updates to be released via the club’s official channels when the time is right.

“We all want the very best for Tom, his partner Taylor and the whole Lockyer family, and politely ask that his and their privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Luton confirmed after the match that Lockyer was responsive in hospital, with another following that he had suffered a cardiac arrest but was in a stable condition.

The Premier League released a short statement: “The Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Luton Town FC has been abandoned due to a player medical incident. Our thoughts are with Tom Lockyer and all players involved in today’s match.”

During the Championship play-off final against Coventry City, Lockyer collapsed with it later emerging the 29-year-old suffered atrial fibrillation, a condition that can cause an irregular or abnormally fast heart rate.

Lockyer underwent surgery to fix the issue and returned to football earlier this season, having been cleared to play and confident with the outcome of the procedure he underwent.