Lyon player Marcelo denies being dropped for breaking wind
The Brazilian left OL in January for Bordeaux after a series of off-the-field problems with the Ligue 1 club
Brazilian defender Marcelo has dismissed reports that he was dropped by former club Lyon after laughing and breaking wind.
The 34-year-old centre-back, whose full name is Marcelo Antonio Guedes Filho, made an abrupt exit from the Ligue 1 side in January after being dropped from squad.
French newspaper L’Equipe reported his swift departure came as a result of several disciplinary issues, including inappropriate laughing at team talks and passing wind in front of team-mates on multiple occasions.
But Marcelo is strongly refuted the accusations, taking to Twitter for the first time since May last year.
He said: “Thanks to L’Equipe, after a long time, I have come back to Twitter to deny all the allegations. Journalism nowadays is a joke!”
Marcelo has been the source of several reports about off-the-field behaviour and issues at the French club, including last August last year, when ESPN reported he was banned from the senior team after being pulled up for laughing while captain Leo Dubois delivered a speech following a bad loss to Angers, which included the Brazilian scoring an own-goal.
Marcelo moved in January to Bordeaux, who currently sit bottom of Ligue 1, following a stint with the reserves.
