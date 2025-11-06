Six arrests made before Aston Villa face Maccabi Tel Aviv amid demonstrations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Six people were arrested ahead of Aston Villa’s highly charged Europa League fixture with Maccabi Tel Aviv, which passed without serious incident.

The league phase match at Villa Park, which the hosts won 2-0, became a major political event after the Israeli club’s supporters were banned from attending due to fears over their safety.

The decision was made by Birmingham’s Safety Advisory Group, with Villa having no involvement, but it sparked a parliamentary-level debate as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer called it “wrong”.

More than 700 police officers were deployed amid a huge security operation, which involved police horses, police dogs and a drone unit ahead of planned pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protests.

And six arrests were made before kick-off, three of which were on suspicion of racially aggravated offences.

The others were for failure to comply with orders and breaching the peace.

A pro-Palestine protest was held outside the Villa’s stadium before kick-off, where hundreds turned up with Palestinian flags and anti-Israeli banners.

Speeches were made calling for an end to violence in Gaza and for the Israeli club’s expulsion from UEFA as well as – bizarrely – the Eurovision Song Contest.

There was a flashpoint as a woman holding an Israeli flag walked past but she was quickly escorted away by police before it escalated.

There was also a counter-Israeli protest at the other side of Villa Park, with protesters holding up signs reading “Keep anti-semitism out of football”, while five flatbed vehicles were driven past the ground carrying electronic billboards showing messages opposing antisemitism.

One of the messages, beside a Star of David, read “Ban hatred not fans” while another carried a quote from Thierry Henry saying football is not about goals but bringing people together.

There were some unsavoury scenes as Villa fans chanted Tommy Robinson’s name as they walked past the pro-Palestine protest, with police quickly intervening.

Villa had implemented a strict ticketing policy, which only allowed people with a previous purchase history to buy them.

Fans were also warned against displaying flags or political banners as per UEFA regulations, a request that was adhered to throughout.

It was cordial between the two teams before kick-off as the stadium announcer encouraged Villa fans to give their visitors a warm welcome, while Villa walked out with mascots dressed in the Maccabi colours.

The absence of the away fans was showcased by a large swathe of empty seats in the Doug Ellis Stand, but fears there would be trouble in the ground soon passed, with Villa fans resorting to gallows humour.

They chanted “S*** support my Lord” and “You’ve only come to see the Villa”.

It was a largely benign atmosphere inside the stadium as Villa coasted to the win, which aids their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages directly.

Goals from Dutch pair Ian Maatsen and Donyell Malen set up a 2-0 victory.