Is Macclesfield vs Brentford on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch FA Cup tie
Sixth-tier Macclesfield will be dreaming of more FA Cup magic as they welcome the second Premier League side of their fairytale run in Brentford to Moss Rose.
The National League North outfit pulled off arguably the biggest upset in competition history when they dumped out holders Crystal Palace in the third round, with Paul Dawson and Isaac Buckley-Ricketts writing themselves into club and FA Cup folklore as the goalscorers that afternoon.
While the Silkmen would have fantasised about welcoming an English giant in the fourth round, they will nevertheless have the chance to stun another top-flight club, with the Bees needing to ensure they don’t suffer the same fate as their London rivals.
Brentford eased past the Championship’s rock-bottom side Sheffield Wednesday to get to this stage and come into the contest after taking points off Premier League leaders Arsenal on Thursday, potentially harming their title pursuit.
When is Macclesfield vs Brentford?
Macclesfield’s clash with Brentford kicks off at 7:30pm GMT on Monday 16 February at Moss Rose.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the match on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 6:30pm. It can also be streamed on discovery+.
Team news
Macclesfield record goal-scorer Danny Elliott is ruled out for the season due to injury, meaning the onus will be on the heroes against Palace along with striker D’Mani Mellor to score the goals required for another miracle.
Brentford remain without Kevin Schade, who will be serve the final game of his suspension against the Silkmen. Josh Dasilva is nearing a return but is a doubt for the clash, while Fabio Carvalho and Antoni Milambo remain sidelined with long-term problems.
Predicted line-ups
Macclesfield XI: Dearnley; Fensome, Heathcote, Menayese, Lacey; Edmondson; Duffy, Kay, Dawson, Buckley-Ricketts; Mellor.
Brentford XI: Valdimarsson; Hickey, Van den Berg, Pinnock, Henry; Jensen, Henderson; Donovan, Damsgaard, Nelson; Lewis-Potter.
