Poland drop player from national team after transfer to Russian club
Full-back Maciej Rybus has moved from Lokomotiv to Spartak Moscow
Poland’s Maciej Rybus will not be considered for selection at this year’s World Cup after the defender moved from one Russian club to another.
While most foreign players have left Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, 32-year-old full-back Rybus, who has played 66 times for Poland, moved to Spartak Moscow this month after a five-year spell with local rivals Lokomotiv.
Poland is a staunch ally of Kyiv and has been one of Ukraine’s biggest financial supporters since the invasion in February, which Moscow describes as a “special operation”.
“The coach of the Polish national team, Czeslaw Michniewicz, talked to Maciej Rybus, who was currently staying in Poland, after the training camp of the national team ended last week,” the Polish FA said in a statement.
“The coach informed the player that due to his current club situation, he would not be called up for the September training camp of the national team and would not be considered for the team that would go to the World Cup in Qatar.”
Poland will face Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Argentina in the group stage of the World Cup, which kicks off on 21 November.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies