Beckham, Bale, Bellingham – Trent adds to list of British players to join Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been publicly presented as a Real Madrid player after leaving Liverpool following the expiration of his contract.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the Spanish giants’ previous high-profile British signings.

Laurie Cunningham (1979-84)

The winger became the first British professional player to move to the Bernabeu after Los Blancos agreed a £950,000 deal with West Brom in 1979. The Londoner helped the side to a league and cup double in his first season but that proved the peak as injuries blighted the remainder of his time at the club.

Steve McManaman (1999-2003)

McManaman was one of the first big-name English players to exploit the Bosman ruling when he quit Liverpool to join Real on a free transfer. He won the Champions League twice – scoring a memorable goal in a player-of-the-match display against Valencia in the 2000 final – as well as LaLiga on two occasions.

Beckham and Real Madrid seemed a match made in heaven, but the anticipated glut of trophies did not follow. Things turned sour after Fabio Capello took over as manager in 2006 and, amid contract wrangling, the England captain was frozen out. That pushed him to agree a move to LA Galaxy but there was to be a happy ending as he was recalled for the run-in and played a pivotal role as Real claimed the league crown.

Michael Owen (2004-05)

The England forward spent a single season at the Bernabeu after Liverpool agreed to a cut-price £8million sale after tiring of months of contract negotiations. But he did not settle well and, despite scoring a creditable 16 goals in 45 appearances, mostly from the bench, did not look like supplanting Ronaldo or Raul in the team. He was sold to Newcastle after a year, for £15m.

England centre-back Woodgate endured a torrid spell in the Spanish capital with a succession of injuries limiting him to just 14 appearances in two years. He did not play at all in his first season and, when his debut belatedly came against Athletic Bilbao in September 2005, he scored an own goal and received a red card. He departed for Middlesbrough in 2006, initially on loan.

Statistically, the Welsh winger belongs among Real’s greats having helped the club to five Champions Leagues and three LaLiga titles following his world-record £85m move from Tottenham. Highlights included two goals against Liverpool, one a spectacular overhead kick, in the 2018 Champions League final but supporters were never truly won over amid a perceived rivalry with team-mate and fan favourite Cristiano Ronaldo. Embracing a Welsh fan’s flag reading ‘Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order’ hardly helped.

Caroline Weir (2022-present)

The Scotland international moved to Real from Manchester City in 2022 and enjoyed a superb first season in Liga F, scoring 19 goals in 28 appearances as the team finished runners-up to Barcelona. She also scored against City to knock her old club out of the Champions League. A cruciate ligament injury prevented her building on that last term before her return to action earlier this season.

Jude Bellingham (2023-present)

It is sometimes difficult to believe Bellingham is still only 21, such is the remarkable impression the England midfielder has made in the game, first at Borussia Dortmund and now at Real. Revelling in an attacking role, he shone from the moment he arrived in Spain, scoring 23 goals and providing 13 assists in his first campaign that produced a LaLiga and Champions League double.