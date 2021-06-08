Exeter sign winger Josh Coley from Maidenhead for an undisclosed fee

Exeter have signed winger Josh Coley from Maidenhead on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old made 37 appearances for the Vanarama National League side last season, scoring five goals and providing seven assists.

Grecians boss Matt Taylor told the club’s website: “Josh is a good attacking player and someone we’ve watched consistently throughout the last season for Maidenhead.

“He is someone who always wants to take the opportunity on. He is as quick with the ball as he is without it, and we also have a lot of time to improve certain aspects of his game.”