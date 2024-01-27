Maidstone pull off historic FA Cup shock and Brighton win thriller

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Maidstone United pulled off one of the greatest FA Cup upsets of recent times as goals from Lamar Reynolds and Sam Corne sealed a 2-1 win over Championship promotion chasers Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

The National League South side weathered a storm of pressure and were indebted to goalkeeper Lucas Covolan as they clung on to seal a place in the fifth round for the first time – becoming the first sixth-tier or lower side to reach that stage since Blyth Spartans in 1978.

Reynolds surged over the halfway line to coolly chip home his side’s opener two minutes before the break but Ipswich looked to have avoided embarrassment when Jeremy Sarmiento levelled at the start of the second half.

Corne finished off from another slick counter-attacking move to put the visitors back in front on 66 minutes and the Stones somehow held on with Covolan pulling off a series of fine saves including tipping a late Conor Chaplin effort onto the bar.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Joao Pedro scored a hat-trick as Brighton and Hove Albion got the better of Sheffield United in a 5-2 win at Bramall Lane.

Pedro scored twice from the spot and crashed in an 18-yard drive after Facundo Buonanotte’s strike had given the Seagulls an early lead, with Danny Welbeck scoring at the death to seal an emphatic victory.

The Blades had battled back from 2-0 down to level thanks to goals from Gus Hamer and Will Osula.

Joao Pedro grabbed a hat-trick for Brighton (PA)

Leeds United let Championship rivals Plymouth Argyle off the hook as they were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

Jaidon Anthony’s stunning solo effort put his side in front on 31 minutes but Adam Randell levelled for Plymouth on 73 minutes and Leeds blew a number of chances to win it, including a stoppage-time miss from Patrick Bamford.

And Championship table-toppers Leicester City turned on the style in the second half to beat Birmingham City 3-0 with goals from Jamie Vardy, Yunus Akgun and Dennis Praet.