Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Javier Hernandez-led Major League Soccer defeat Liga MX 2-1 in All-Star game

Ex-Arsenal forward Carlos Vela and Seattle Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz scored for the hosts in Minneapolis–Saint Paul.

Simon Peach
Thursday 11 August 2022 04:06
Major League Soccer secured the bragging rights against their Mexican counterparts as Javier Hernandez skippered the side to victory in the 2022 All-Star game (Mike Egerton/PA)
Major League Soccer secured the bragging rights against their Mexican counterparts as Javier Hernandez skippered the side to victory in the 2022 All-Star game (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Archive)

Major League Soccer secured the bragging rights against their Mexican counterparts as Javier Hernandez skippered the side to victory in the 2022 All-Star game.

A packed crowd filled Allianz Field as the best players from North America’s leading competitions went toe-to-toe in Minneapolis–Saint Paul.

It was the second successive season that MLS took on Liga MX and the hosts triumphed once again, with ex-Arsenal forward Carlos Vela and Seattle Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz scoring in a 2-1 victory.

MLS had already won the previous night’s Skills Challenge and took an early lead on Wednesday as Diego Palacios crossed for LAFC team-mate Vela to head home inside three minutes.

Recommended

Liga MX pushed for a leveller throughout the first half and Juan Dinenno was denied by Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair just before the break.

The visitors had further chances but Ruidiaz struck from the spot after former Aston Villa midfielder Carles Gil was brought down in the box, meaning Kevin Alvarez’s excellent effort was only a late consolation.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in