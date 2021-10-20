Two-time Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins has become a minority investor in Burnley as part of the club’s American ownership group.

The New Orleans Saints safety used the bye-week on his NFL team’s schedule last weekend to take a tour of Turf Moor alongside Burnley executive chairman Alan Pace before watching their 2-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The 33-year-old Jenkins, who has won Super Bowls with the Saints in 2010 and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, has built a growing business portfolio and philanthropic project alongside his playing career.

He has become a minority stakeholder in the ALK Capital investment group that took over the club last December.

“I’m excited to enter this new relationship, as Burnley FC is known for its tenacity, work ethic, good sportsmanship and efficient operational infrastructure,” Jenkins said in a club statement.

“It’s a great fit for me personally and my company to invest in the growth of the sport alongside a historic organisation that aligns with our company values.

“I think the club’s doing a great job with some of the updates around the stadium and to see the vision of where they want to go in creating a venue that’s not only a great place to come and watch a game, is really exciting.”

Pace said: “It was great to welcome Malcolm and his team to Turf Moor at the weekend and give them their first live taste of Premier League action.

“Malcolm has a wealth of high-level experience, not only as an elite sportsman, but through his successful business and philanthropic enterprises.

“We’re thrilled to have him as part of our investment group and look forward to him helping our efforts to develop the club both on and off the pitch.”