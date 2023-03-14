Man City teenager set for senior international debut before first-team breakthrough

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City midfielder Alex Robertson looks set to follow his father and grandfather by representing Australia after being called up to the Socceroos squad for two friendlies against Ecuador later this month.

The talented 19-year-old, who was born in Scotland when his father was playing for Dundee but raised in the beachside Sydney suburb of Maroubra, has already represented England at age-group level.

Father Mark, also a midfielder, won one cap for Australia in a friendly against Japan in 2001, while grandfather Alex wore the green and gold shirt in a series of exhibition matches in 1984.

Robertson, who has yet to play for City’s first team, also qualifies for Scotland through birth and Peru through his mother but has indicated that his allegiance lies with Australia.

“When I called him and told him I wanted to pick him for the squad for these Ecuador games, straightaway it was ‘Arnie, I can’t wait’,” coach Graham Arnold told local media.

“I do believe the kid has aligned himself now with Australia, and I’m pretty sure once he puts a Socceroos shirt on and feels the emblem on his heart, there’s only one nation you will play for.”

Robertson was one of four uncapped players named in Arnold’s squad for the friendlies in Sydney on 24 March and Melbourne four days later, which are Australia’s first home matches since their successful World Cup campaign in Qatar.

Melbourne City pair Jordan Bos and Aiden O’Neill of Melbourne City are the two other uncappeded outfield players in Arnold’s squad, while Adelaide United goalkeeper Joe Gauci could also make his debut.

“The upcoming series against Ecuador will feature no less than 16 players who took to the field for Australia at the World Cup in Qatar, and a further five members of the 26-player squad, where everyone is excited to get back home and celebrate with Australian football fans,” said Arnold.

“We saw the scenes back home in Australia during the World Cup and it would be wonderful to recreate that buzz and excitement during this upcoming series, where football fans can thank the players for their efforts and together, we can reminisce on a special moment in Australian sporting history.”

Reuters