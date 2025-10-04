Chloe Kelly strikes but Man City earn last laugh to extend Arsenal’s winless run
Manchester City won a five-goal thriller to dent Arsenal’s title chances
Manchester City substitute Iman Beney struck an 88th-minute winner as her side beat Arsenal 3-2 at home on Saturday to climb to second in the Women's Super League, a point behind Chelsea after five games.
In a game packed with chances, Khadija Shaw's header had sent City ahead before Mariona Caldentey levelled only seconds after the restart with a top-corner finish and Kerstin Casparij soon restored the hosts' lead.
Former City forward Chloe Kelly hit a stunning equaliser from outside of the area in the 83rd minute but 19-year-old Beney responded five minutes later with a cool low strike to move City into second in the table.
While Arsenal slip to their first defeat of the campaign and go into Tuesday’s Champions League opener against Lyon on a three-game winless run.
Chelsea dropped points for the first time this season in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Friday but top the table on 13 points, with United third on 11.
Tottenham Hotspur, who face Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, are fourth and Arsenal's first defeat of the season left them in fifth position.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments