Brugge vs Man City LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Will Pep Guardiola’s team get back on track after defeat in Paris last time out? Follow all the latest updates
Manchester City are in Belgium this evening to take on Club Brugge in the Champions League. City sit third in Group A with three points from their opening two games, having thrashed RB Leipzig before being beaten by Paris Saint-Germain, and Pep Guardiola will be urging his team to earn another win here before the group stage’s midway point.
Brugge are second after drawing with PSG before beating Leipzig, and they are proving the surprise package of the group so far. The reigning Pro League champions are currently second in the Belgian table on goal difference behind Union Saint-Gilloise, and manager Philippe Clement can be pleased with a strong start to the season.
Asked if two-time Champions League winner Guardiola was an inspiration to him, Clement said at his pre-match press conference: “Of course he is. I have already indicated as much in many interviews. I like the way he makes his teams play and has done at different clubs. Maybe at some other point I will talk to him and I will also talk to him privately after the game.” Follow all the action below, live.
Man City’s European travels
Pep Guardiola’s team have won 12 of their last 18 away European matches with three draws and three defeats.
Before the loss in Paris on Matchday two the last away game they lost abroad came against Shakhtar Donetsk (1-2) on Matchday six of the group stage in the 2017/18 Champions League.
Man City vs Belgian teams
Manchester City have won five out of six games against Belgian clubs, most recently beating Lokeren in the 2003/04 Uefa Cup first round (3-2 at home then 1-0 away).
Their sole defeat by Belgian opponents was a 2-0 loss at Standard Liège in the 1978/79 Uefa Cup second round second leg, a tie they still won on aggregate.
Guardiola on Club Brugge and the last 16
Manchester City face the awkward situation of needing to win tonight to get their Champions League campaign back on track.
Champions League teams prefer to earn as many points as possible in the opening fixtures to ease the pressure heading into the back end of the group stage but after City lost to PSG last time out any more dropped points will leave them with a hill to climb.
Pep Guardiola spoke about earning as many points as possible from City’s remaining four fixtures and how he hopes to impose their style of play on Club Brugge this evening. He said:
City need to avoid defeat
As a manager Pep Guardiola has only lost back-to-back Champions League away matches once before.
His Bayern team were beaten 3-1 by Porto in the 2014/15 quarter-finals (progressing 7-4 on aggregate) before losing 3-0 at Barcelona in the semis.
If City lose tonight it will be the first time under Guardiola they have lost consecutive Champions League matches.
Group stage wobbles
The last time Manchester City lost a Champions League game prior to Matchday three was in 2018 when they were beaten in their opening match1-2 by Lyon.
Since then, City have navigated the group stages with relative ease but will need to win this evening to move back into the top two of Group A and get their campaign back on track.
Team changes - Club Brugge vs Man City
Club Brugge boss, Philippe Clement, names an unchanged side to the one that defeated RB Leipzig 2-1 back in September. Hans Vanaken captains the team with Charles De Ketelaere leading the line.
Pep Guardiola only makes one change to his starting XI that face PSG on matchday two. Phil Foden comes in to replace Raheem Sterling. However there are four players returning after missing the game or starting on the bench against Burnley at the weekend. Those being: Ederson, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker and Jack Grealish.
Line-ups - Club Brugge vs Man City
Club Brugge XI: Mignolet, Sobol, Balanta, Nsoki, Hendry, Lang, Sowah, Vanaken, Rits, Clinton Mata, De Ketelaere
Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Grealish, Foden
Last time out
Manchester City were beaten in matchday two of this season’s Champions League when they travelled to Paris to take on PSG. Idrissa Gueye opened the scoring inside of 10 minutes and City weren’t able to respond despite having more possession and 18 shots at goal. Lionel Messi then sealed the points with a 74th minute strike to leave Pep Guardiola’s side third in Group A and needing to win this evening.
Just above them in the group are their opponents tonight: Club Brugge. The Belgian side drew their opening fixture 1-1 with PSG before coming from behind to seal a 2-1 victory over RB Leipzig last time out. Hans Vanaken cancelled out Christopher Nkunku’s opener before Mats Rits added a second just before half-time.
Early team news - Club Brugge vs Man City
Brazilian duo Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, who both missed Saturday’s 2-0 win over Burnley, are in contention to start for Manchester City after flying direct to Belgium from South America after last Friday’s World Cup qualifier against Uruguay.
Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko have returned from injuries but Ferran Torres is absent after being injured on international duty last week.
Jack Grealish, Ruben Dias and Kyle Walker are expected to return to the line-up after starting Saturday’s match against Burnley on the bench, with Raheem Sterling and John Stones dropping out.
