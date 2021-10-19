Club Brugge's Krepin Diatta arrives at the stadium (Reuters)

Manchester City are in Belgium this evening to take on Club Brugge in the Champions League. City sit third in Group A with three points from their opening two games, having thrashed RB Leipzig before being beaten by Paris Saint-Germain, and Pep Guardiola will be urging his team to earn another win here before the group stage’s midway point.

Brugge are second after drawing with PSG before beating Leipzig, and they are proving the surprise package of the group so far. The reigning Pro League champions are currently second in the Belgian table on goal difference behind Union Saint-Gilloise, and manager Philippe Clement can be pleased with a strong start to the season.

Asked if two-time Champions League winner Guardiola was an inspiration to him, Clement said at his pre-match press conference: “Of course he is. I have already indicated as much in many interviews. I like the way he makes his teams play and has done at different clubs. Maybe at some other point I will talk to him and I will also talk to him privately after the game.” Follow all the action below, live.