Manchester City will aim to get back to winning ways in the Champions League when they face Belgian side Club Brugge in the first match of their double-header.

Pep Guardiola’s side were beaten 2-0 by Paris Saint-Germain last time out in the competition and trail both PSG and Club Brugge by a point heading into the third round of fixtures.

Tonight’s opponents have been the surprise package of Group A and have upset the odds by claiming four points from their opening two matches against PSG and RB Leipzig.

City cruised to a 2-0 victory at home to Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday with Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne on the scoresheet.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match this evening.

When is Club Brugge vs Manchester City?

The match will kick off at 5:45pm BST on Tuesday 19 October.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 5pm. Subscribers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Ederson and Gabriel Jesus could return for City after missing Saturday’s win against Burnley due to their involvement with Brazil during the international break.

After playing in Brazil’s match against Uruguay last Thursday, the pair flew straight to Belgium to avoid quarantining in the UK and Guardiola has suggested that they could play.

Jack Grealish, Ruben Dias and Kyle Walker could all return to the line-up after starting Saturday’s match against Burnley on the bench, which could see Raheem Sterling and John Stones drop out.

Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko have returned from injuries but Ferran Torres has been ruled out for the rest of the year with a broken foot.

Possible line-ups

Club Brugge: Mignolet; Mata, Hendry, Nsoki, Sobol; Vormer, Rits, Vanaken; Sowah, De Ketelaere, Lang

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Fernandinho, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Grealish

Odds

Club Brugge: 9/1

Draw: 11/2

Manchester City: 1/4

Prediction

Manchester City will be treating Club Brugge seriously as the Belgian side have upset the odds so far in the Champions League, but Pep Guardiola’s team remain heavy favourites and will be confident of picking up three points. Club Brugge 0-2 Manchester City