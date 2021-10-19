Manchester City romped to victory with swagger and plenty of style in Belgium on Tuesday night to sink Club Brugge 5-1 and reassert themselves in Group A of the Champions League. Here is how the players rated:

Ederson, 6: A relatively quiet night but still drawn into action on a couple of occasions in the second half especially, and seemed to have proved himself up to the task of maintaining City’s clean sheet until Hans Vanaken’s late goal.

Kyle Walker, 8: A rare goal was just reward for a probing performance down the right side, constantly asking questions and delivering dangerously.

Ruben Dias, 7: Solid and dependable as ever.

Aymeric Laporte, 7: Not his busiest night in a City shirt but built well from the back when afforded plenty of space. Replaced after 57 minutes.

Joao Cancelo, 8: Took his first-half goal brilliantly with the arcing run of a seasoned centre-forward and a finish to match. So much more than a full-back.

Kevin De Bruyne, 8: Some ropey moments in the first half an hour but gradually came into the game and produced a perfectly weighted pass for Walker’s goal, having already scored once himself. Replaced after an hour to a warm reception from former rival fans in his homeland.

Rodri, 7: The fulcrum of the team’s slick passing in the opening period which stunned Brugge into submission.

Bernardo Silva, 7: Bright and sharp without reaching the levels of his very best performances this season. Replaced as soon as the game looked wrapped up in a reminder of just how important he is to Pep Guardiola right now.

Riyad Mahrez, 8: An excellent display from a player who has found himself on the fringes this season so far, with a penalty and later another goal to show for his efforts.

Phil Foden, 9: The best player on the pitch. There were several highlights but the pick of the bunch was his perfectly weighted pass on to the chest of Cancelo to set up the first goal, from which City never looked back. Another replaced on the hour, showing just how key he is to this team.

Jack Grealish, 7: Not at his cutting-edge best like in the win over Leipzig but showed glimpses of his talent, which still feels a touch inhibited somehow, as if he needs to find his most confident self before he can really thrive.

Substitutes: Ake 6, Gundogan 6, Sterling 5, Palmer 7, Fernandinho 7.