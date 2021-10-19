Manchester City are set to be boosted by the return of goalkeeper Ederson and forward Gabriel Jesus as they travel to Club Brugge in the Champions League tonight.

Both players were unavailable for Saturday’s win over Burnley following their involvement for Brazil in World Cup qualifying as they had flown directly to Belgium for the match.

City will be wary of another Club Brugge upset after the Belgian champions defied the odds to take four points from their opening two matches against Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig in Group A.

Pep Guardiola’s side were beaten by PSG last time out and sit third in the standings with three points, following their opening win over RB Leipzig last month.

Here’s all the information you need before the match tonight.

When is Club Brugge vs Manchester City?

The match will kick off at 5:45pm BST on Tuesday 19 October.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 5pm. Subscribers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Ederson and Gabriel Jesus could return for City after missing Saturday’s win against Burnley due to their involvement with Brazil during the international break.

After playing in Brazil’s match against Uruguay last Thursday, the pair flew straight to Belgium to avoid quarantining in the UK and Guardiola has suggested that they could play.

Jack Grealish, Ruben Dias and Kyle Walker could all return to the line-up after starting Saturday’s match against Burnley on the bench, which could see Raheem Sterling and John Stones drop out.

Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko have returned from injuries but Ferran Torres has been ruled out for the rest of the year with a broken foot.

Possible line-ups

Club Brugge: Mignolet; Mata, Hendry, Nsoki, Sobol; Vormer, Rits, Vanaken; Sowah, De Ketelaere, Lang

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Fernandinho, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Grealish

Odds

Club Brugge: 9/1

Draw: 11/2

Manchester City: 1/4

Prediction

Manchester City will be treating Club Brugge seriously as the Belgian side have upset the odds so far in the Champions League, but Pep Guardiola’s team remain heavy favourites and will be confident of picking up three points. Club Brugge 0-2 Manchester City