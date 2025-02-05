Manchester City facing huge Champions League decision over new signings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City will have to omit one of their new signings from their Champions League squad for the second half of the season and face the decision of which of their expensive arrivals to disappoint.

City were the biggest spenders in Europe in the January window, paying over £170m – which could rise above £180m if add-ons are triggered – for defenders Abdudokir Khusanov and Vitor Reis, forward Omar Marmoush and midfielder Nico Gonzalez.

Uefa allow clubs to register up to three new players for the knockout phase of competitions, regardless of whether they have already played in Europe for their previous team, for the knockout phase.

But City, who face Real Madrid in their Champions League knockout play-off, now have to choose which of the new quartet to omit.

Egypt international Marmoush, their most expensive winter arrival at £59m, has started both Premier League matches since joining from Eintracht Frankfurt. Gonzalez cost £49m when he completed his move from Porto on deadline day and, with City lacking the injured Rodri in midfield, the Spaniard is likely to make the cut.

Khusanov, 20, and Reis, 19, were signed with the future in mind but at a time when City have been short of fit centre-backs, with both Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias injured.

The Uzbekistan international was picked ahead of the Brazilian for the Premier League match against Chelsea but made an error for Noni Madueke’s third-minute goal.

However, it indicated that Khusanov is ahead of Reis in the pecking order which could mean the £29m signing from Palmeiras, the cheapest of City’s four new buys, is the man to miss out.

Clubs have by 11pm on 6 February to submit their squad list to Uefa for the knockout phase.