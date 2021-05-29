Man City vs Chelsea LIVE: Champions League final team news, line-ups and latest build-up
Follow live coverage as Manchester City meet Chelsea in an all-English Champions League final in Porto
Manchester City meet Chelsea in the final of the Champions League final on Saturday night.
Pep Guardiola’s side are bidding to a win a first European Cup in their history with their manager hoping for a third triumph having last lifted the most famous trophy of all back in 2011 with Barcelona. They beat Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain in thrilling quarter and semi-finals to get here and will now be hoping for one more win in their first appearance in European football’s showpiece game.
Chelsea have been here before of course having won it so dramatically back in 2012. Manager Thomas Tuchel, who arrived at Stamford Bridge back in January before guiding them all the way here, reached the final of the tournament just last year of course - with PSG - only to fall to Bayern Munich. The Blues saw off Atletico Madrid, Porto and Real Madrid on their way here and, having beaten City in their last two meetings, will be confident they can triumph in Portugal.
Both teams are at full strength with Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and midfielder N’golo Kante both passing late fitness tests to be included. City have no injury concerns with Guardiola able to pick from a full-strength squad.
The match has been switched from Istanbul to Porto so that 6,000 supporters of each side can attend tonight’s game with many more flooding into Portugal to cheer their team on.
Follow minute-by-minute Champions League final updates from Estadio do Dragao right here throughout the night.
Predicted line-ups
Who do you feel is likely to start for Pep and Thomas tonight? Both have a couple of big calls to make: Cancelo or Zinchenko? Sterling or Mahrez? Is Kante fit to start and should Ziyech be in attack?
Dylan Terry has picked his predicted XIs:
Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Gundogan, Silva; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden
Chelsea: Mendy; Silva, Rudiger, Christensen; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Mount, Pulisic; Werner
Check out the odds, injury news and where to watch the game right here.
How to watch Man City vs Chelsea online and on TV
The second all-English Champions League final in three years takes place in Porto
Champions League final full preview
“Winning the Champions League would instantly give City’s owners an unmatched sporting capital. It would establishment authority. It would be gravitas. It would foster positive connections for a problematic state.”
Miguel Delaney explores the fullness and the contradictions of one of the great sporting occasions which, this time around, has as many talking points off the pitch as it does on it.
Complications give way for excitement ahead of European football’s greatest game
For all the financial and political obscenities of the modern game and the fair reservations about the modern Champions League itself, all of that evaporates once the whistle blows on such a match
Countdown is on
We are just under four hours from kick-off in Portugal - four hours until a few lucky fans get to see their teams fight it out for the biggest prize in club football.
Man City vs Chelsea Champions League final
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Manchester City meet Chelsea in the final of the Champions League final on Saturday night.
