Man City v Chelsea: The Champions League final preview

Manchester City meet Chelsea in the final of the Champions League final on Saturday night.

Pep Guardiola’s side are bidding to a win a first European Cup in their history with their manager hoping for a third triumph having last lifted the most famous trophy of all back in 2011 with Barcelona. They beat Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain in thrilling quarter and semi-finals to get here and will now be hoping for one more win in their first appearance in European football’s showpiece game.

Chelsea have been here before of course having won it so dramatically back in 2012. Manager Thomas Tuchel, who arrived at Stamford Bridge back in January before guiding them all the way here, reached the final of the tournament just last year of course - with PSG - only to fall to Bayern Munich. The Blues saw off Atletico Madrid, Porto and Real Madrid on their way here and, having beaten City in their last two meetings, will be confident they can triumph in Portugal.

Both teams are at full strength with Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and midfielder N’golo Kante both passing late fitness tests to be included. City have no injury concerns with Guardiola able to pick from a full-strength squad.

The match has been switched from Istanbul to Porto so that 6,000 supporters of each side can attend tonight’s game with many more flooding into Portugal to cheer their team on.

Follow minute-by-minute Champions League final updates from Estadio do Dragao right here throughout the night.