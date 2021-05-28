Manchester City and Chelsea will do battle on Saturday night in the Champions League final in another all-English clash, just two years after Liverpool and Spurs duked it out in Madrid.

The match has been moved from Istanbul to Porto due to travel restriction issues, with up to 16,500 supporters set to be present for the game.

Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions are going in search of a first Champions League trophy in the club’s history, while Chelsea are hoping to replicate what they achieved against Bayern Munich back in 2012.

It promises to be an intriguing contest given Thomas Tuchel’s side have beaten Man City twice in the last couple of months.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the huge match:

When is it?

The match kicks off at 8:00pm GMT on Saturday 29 May.

How can I watch?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting from 6:00pm. BT Sport subscribers can also watch on the BT Sport app and website. It will also be shown for free online via YouTube.

What is the team news?

The two main fitness question marks come in the Chelsea camp and concern keeper Edouard Mendy and midfield maestro N’Golo Kante.

But both returned to training earlier this week and are expected to feature for Thomas Tuchel’s men in the Champions League final.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola has a full squad to select from as fears Ilkay Gundogan will miss out have been alleviated.

It will be the last game of Sergio Aguero’s decade-long stint at Man City, but he is not expected to start given his lack of minutes throughout the 2020-21 campaign.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Gundogan, Silva; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden

Chelsea: Mendy; Silva, Rudiger, Christensen; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Mount, Pulisic; Werner

Odds

Manchester City: 10/11

Draw: 12/5

PSG: 10/3

Prediction

Manchester City will go into this one as overwhelming favourites, particularly when you consider Chelsea had a very difficult end to the season with their FA Cup final defeat and loss to Aston Villa on the final day of the Premier League. Thomas Tuchel will definitely try to keep things tight and hit Pep Guardiola’s side on the break, but City should have enough to secure their first Champions League trophy. 1-0 Man City.