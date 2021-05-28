Despite having beaten Manchester City twice in less than two months, Chelsea will head into the Champions League final on Saturday night as the overwhelming underdogs.

The favourites have won the final every year since 2012 when Chelsea lifted the trophy after stunning Bayern Munich on a famous night for the Blues.

Thomas Tuchel will be hoping the likes of Timo Werner, Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic can conjure up the same sort of magic that Didier Drogba managed nine years ago.

Meanwhile, Man City are gunning for their first Champions League trophy in the club’s history, making this an historic night for Pep Guardiola’s men.

The Spaniard has a full squad to choose from, but with N’Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy set to be fit for Chelsea, both managers will field their strongest sides for the final.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the huge clash:

When is it?

The match kicks off at 8:00pm GMT on Saturday 29 May.

How can I watch?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting from 6:00pm. BT Sport subscribers can also watch on the BT Sport app and website. It will also be shown for free online via YouTube.

What is the team news?

The two main fitness question marks come in the Chelsea camp and concern keeper Edouard Mendy and midfield maestro N’Golo Kante.

But both returned to training earlier this week and are expected to feature for Thomas Tuchel’s men in the Champions League final.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola has a full squad to select from as fears Ilkay Gundogan will miss out have been alleviated.

It will be the last game of Sergio Aguero’s decade-long stint at Man City, but he is not expected to start given his lack of minutes throughout the 2020-21 campaign.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Gundogan, Silva; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden

Chelsea: Mendy; Silva, Rudiger, Christensen; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Mount, Pulisic; Werner

Odds

Manchester City: 10/11

Draw: 12/5

PSG: 10/3

Prediction

Manchester City will go into this one as overwhelming favourites, particularly when you consider Chelsea had a very difficult end to the season with their FA Cup final defeat and loss to Aston Villa on the final day of the Premier League. Thomas Tuchel will definitely try to keep things tight and hit Pep Guardiola’s side on the break, but City should have enough to secure their first Champions League trophy. 1-0 Man City.