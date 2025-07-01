Bernardo Silva insists Club World Cup loss just as painful as Champions League exit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bernardo Silva is refusing to look at Manchester City’s shock exit from the Club World Cup as a blessing in disguise.

The Premier League outfit crashed out of the competition in the early hours of Tuesday morning as they were beaten 4-3 in extra time by Saudi outfit Al-Hilal after a pulsating last-16 clash in Orlando.

City had established themselves as one of the favourites to triumph in the United States after winning all three of their group games in convincing fashion.

A run to the final would have prolonged their campaign until July 13, however, just five weeks before the next Premier League season begins.

After much debate about the impact of the Club World Cup on player welfare, there is a feeling in some quarters that City – after an underwhelming 2024-25 season – need the rest, but Silva does not see it that way.

The City captain said: “No-one wanted to lose. We are very used to not having holidays, unfortunately, because the schedule is crazy and when we are in a competition we take it very seriously.

“We had a lot of ambition for this Club World Cup and we wanted to win it.”

open image in gallery Al Hilal celebrated as Man City were left bereft ( REUTERS )

Asked if the defeat hurt as much as Champions League elimination, Silva said: “Yes, a little bit. Yes.”

City had taken early control with a ninth-minute goal from Silva at the Camping World Stadium, but they were to rue missing a succession of chances to increase the lead before the break.

Al-Hilal turned the game around through Marcos Leonardo and Malcom and reclaimed the advantage again with a Kalidou Koulibaly header after Erling Haaland forced extra time.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Phil Foden made it 3-3, but City could not regain the initiative and Leonardo settled an eventful contest – and secured a statement victory for Saudi football – with 112 minutes on the clock.

Silva said: “There was always a feeling of danger coming from them when they recovered the ball in transition and their counters. We allowed them to run way too many times.

“But apart from that we had chances. We scored three goals and we could have scored five or six.

“They punished us. They have a good team with a lot of individual quality and congratulations to them.”

open image in gallery Silva insisted the Club World Cup exit was a painful experience ( AP )

Former Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves impressed in the Al-Hilal midfield and fellow Portuguese Joao Cancelo was a threat against his old City team-mates.

Silva, also a Portugal international, said: “I have friends there, I know most of their players and I know the quality they have.

“We were expecting another difficult game like Juventus and when you don’t control transitions then good players, like Al-Hilal have, punish you. That’s what happened.”

City begin the new Premier League season at Wolves on August 16.

Silva said: “We will try to have as much rest as possible but also come back to prepare for the season properly.”

Watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN.