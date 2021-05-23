Manchester City host Everton in the Premier League this afternoon as the champions finally get their hands on the top-flight trophy.

City sealed their third title in four seasons earlier this month but have been in mixed form since, with two defeats in their last three outings ahead of this final game of the campaign.

In their most recent match, Pep Guardiola’s side were beaten 3-2 by Brighton after going down to 10 men. Guardiola has been trying to keep his City squad in peak condition ahead of the biggest game of his reign, however, with next week’s Champions League final against Chelsea the priority.

Eighth-placed Everton, meanwhile, are in the running for a spot in the inaugural edition of the Uefa Europa Conference League. They need a seventh-placed finish to secure that, and must therefore achieve a better result here than Spurs can manage against Leicester.

Here's everything you need to know about the Premier League clash.

When is it?

The game will kick off at 4pm BST.

How can I watch it?

The match will air live on Sky Sports. Subscribers can also stream it live on the SkyGo app and the broadcaster’s website.

What is the team news?

Having gone off injured in Man City’s defeat by Brighton, Ilkay Gundogan is unlikely to be risked this afternoon, while fellow midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is a doubt, as is Sergio Aguero – who will not want to miss what would be his final home game with the club. Joao Cancelo’s red card against Brighton keeps him out here.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin is still out for Everton, who are otherwise in good health.

Predicted line-ups

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Ake, Mendy; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Rodrigo; Torres, Jesus, Sterling.

Everton: Pickford; Godfrey, Mina, Keane, Digne; Coleman, Doucoure, Allan, Sigurdsson; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Odds

Man City: 4/9

Draw: 4/1

Everton: 11/2

Prediction

Man City 3-1 Everton.