Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester City will look to add another trophy to their collection as they face Brazilian side Fluminense in the Club World Cup final tonight in Saudi Arabia.

Pep Guardiola’s side eased into the final with a comfortable 3-0 win over Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds on Tuesday, bouncing back from their disappointing 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

City will look to win the tournament for the first time in the club’s history but must get past Fluminense to do so. The Copa Libertadores champions have struggled domestically this season but reached the final after beating Al Ahly 2-0 in the other semi-final.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the final and here are the latest match odds.

When is Manchester City vs Fluminense?

The match will kick off at 6pm GMT on Friday 22 December at the King Abdullah Sports City, Saudi Arabia.

How can I watch it?

The Club World Cup is being shown on TNT Sports in the UK and Manchester City’s semi-final will be live on TNT Sports 2. TNT Sports subscribers can also stream the action live on Discovery+.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Kevin De Bruyne continue their rehab from their respective injuries but will not return in time for the final. Matheus Nunes played in an unusually advanced position in City’s semi-final and Julian Alvarez could well return to the starting XI to lead the line on Friday.

Fluminense have few injury concerns - other than the long-term injury to left-back Jorge - and are expected to name a similar starting line-up to their semi-final.

Predicted line-ups

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Akanji, Ake; Rodri, Kovacic; Silva, Nunes, Grealish; Alvarez.

Fluminense XI: Fabio; Xavier, Nino, Melo, Marcelo; André, Martinelli; Arias, Ganso, Keno; Cano.

Odds

Man City win 4/11

Draw 4/1

Fluminense win 7/1

Get the latest football betting site offers here.

Prediction

City should prove too much for their Brazilian opposition in the final and should go on to claim the Club World Cup for the first time in the club’s history. Man City 2-0 Fluminense.