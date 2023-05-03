Jude Bellingham holds key to Man City future as Barcelona move for Ilkay Gundogan

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Barcelona are confident they have an offer that will persuade Ilkay Gundogan to join on a Bosman in the summer, as Manchester City prepare for a midfield shake-up that could hinge on Jude Bellingham's future.

Gundogan's contract is up in June and the Catalan club have made him a priority in order to bolster their midfield after months of talks.

Barcelona are also considering whether to revive their interest in Bernardo Silva, amid competition from Paris Saint-Germain, although his situation could be dependent on Bellingham’s future.

City are now one of the two clubs in main competition for the England midfielder, commonly seen as the long-term best attacking midfielder in the world, although Real Madrid have long been confident of signing him.

They do not yet have an agreement with Borussia Dortmund, and that means his future isn't completely settled.

Either way, City's plans will be influenced by the outcome of that saga. Barcelona certainly feel they may have a much better chance of getting Bernardo if Bellingham moves to the Etihad.

The Portuguese had been one of those players Pep Guardiola would have been willing to let go in the past two windows, but he has instead evolved into one of City's most influential players this season with a series of transformative performances.

PSG are also considering a move as they go through yet another summer of transition.

If City don't get Bellingham, it is likely that any sale of Bernardo would be completely off the agenda, and they may look to other options further back.

Declan Rice is one name that has been mentioned, but they have balked at paying so much for the West Ham United midfielder in the past, and Arsenal are currently the club who see him as a main target.

In the meantime, Barcelona have offered Gundogan a two-year deal on wages that are comparable to his current City deal.