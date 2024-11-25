Kevin De Bruyne provides Man City contract update after injury nightmare

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Kevin De Bruyne has revealed he has put contract talks with Manchester City on hold during the most frustrating injury of his career.

The 33-year-old, who is in his 10th season at the Etihad Stadium, is in the last year of his current deal and has not started since September because of an abdomen problem, though he has been fit enough to come off the bench in each of City’s last three games, including Saturday’s thrashing at the hands of Tottenham.

And he admits his future is up in the air as he focuses on returning to full fitness.

“When I started the season I knew talks would happen but then I had that thing against Brentford and put that to one side,” he said. “I was hoping to be out for days but it ended up being eight or nine weeks.

“It was not that bad but there was obviously something that was not right. It was creating pain in my groin so I couldn’t shoot and every time I shoot I get pain.”

open image in gallery Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City speaks before the Feyenoord match ( Getty Images )

De Bruyne revealed he had an initial discussion with City about extending his deal before the campaign began but there has been no progress in the last couple of months.

“I had a conversation already in the summer," he explained. "But then I had the injury. So I was not in the right frame of mind to speak about that at the time.

“I really want to be good and be back on the pitch and be myself again and there is no rush. I don’t feel uncomfortable in my situation, I just want to play football and I am not really worried. Talks will come. If no talks come, then it's my last year."

De Bruyne said manager Pep Guardiola’s decision to sign a new deal might play a part in his own decision.

open image in gallery Pep Guardiola speaks to Kevin De Bruyne during Man City’s loss to Spurs ( AFP via Getty Images )

“It could help,” he said. “Because I know what the future holds. And I don't have to speak to Pep about what's happening in the future. If it would be a new coach, obviously you need to have a conversation with these people because you don't know what they want with you.

“Maybe I would have a conversation if I want to speak about my future with Pep because I don't know what he thinks.

“And maybe he changes his mind and says, ‘Kevin, thank you, time to leave’. But there's more understanding of what is happening. I know how he works, how he works with the team, how he works with the players. So that's nothing new to me.”