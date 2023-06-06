Jump to content

Kyle Walker a doubt for Champions League final

City face Inter Milan in Istanbul and could be without their right-back

Andy Hampson
Tuesday 06 June 2023 14:06
<p>Kyle Walker is a doubt for the Champions League final </p>

Kyle Walker is a doubt for the Champions League final

(PA Wire)

Kyle Walker was not involved as Manchester City held an open training session on Tuesday ahead of the Champions League final.

The England full-back was substituted in the latter stages of City’s FA Cup final victory over Manchester United at Wembley on Saturday.

All other players were present as City continued preparations for the encounter with Inter Milan in Istanbul this weekend.

Manager Pep Guardiola was due to give an update on the fitness of his squad at a press conference later in the afternoon.

