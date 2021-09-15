✕ Close Guardiola: Manchester City still have 'drive' to win UCL for first time

Manchester City welcome RB Leipzig to the Etihad Stadium this evening as the hosts look to kick off their 2021/22 Champions League campaign on a positive note, following the heartbreak of last season’s defeat by Chelsea in the final.

Leipzig, meanwhile, reached the round of 16 last term, exiting with a comprehensive loss to Liverpool over two legs. The German club, founded in 2009, are still pursuing their first trophy, having come agonisingly close last season with runners-up finishes in the Bundesliga and in the Pokal. Two years ago, Julian Nagelsmann led Leipzig to the semi-finals of the Champions League – their best effort in the competition so far – but former RB Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch is in charge for the new campaign.

City enter tonight’s fixture in fine form, having scored 11 goals and conceded none en route to three wins in their last three games. Leipzig, meanwhile, have not exactly started the season impressively, with three defeats and one victory in the Bundesliga so far. They will have to improve their performances in order to successfully navigate a difficult Group A in the Champions League, a pool rounded out by Paris Saint-Germain and Club Brugge.

