Manchester City have only lost one Champions League group game at the Etihad Stadium since the 2015-16 campaign. That defeat came to Lyon in 2018, but aside from that they have been imperious during the early stages of the European competition.

RB Leipzig face the arduous task of travelling to Manchester this evening in the hope of taking something back to Germany.

But having just been thumped 4-1 by Bayern Munich, the form table points firmly in the direction of the Premier League champions.

Pep Guardiola could welcome back Phil Foden for tonight’s match as he returns from injury. The England international was one of City’s star players last season, particularly in Europe.

Here’s all you need to know about the match.

When is the match?

The game will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday, 15 September at the Etihad Stadium.

Where can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on BT Sport 3. Subscribers will be able to stream the game on the app or their website.

If you’re not a subscriber you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

Team news

Manchester City will be without keeper Zack Steffen as he remains in his home country of the US after contracting coronavirus during the international break. Defender Benjamin Mendy is still suspended by the club after being charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Phil Foden could return for the premier League champions after being included in the squad for their 1-0 win over Leicester at the weekend.

Predicted line-ups

Man City: Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Torres, Grealish.

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi; Klostermann, Orban, Simakan, Gvardiol; Adams, Haidara, Szoboszlai, Forsberg, Nkunku; A. Silva.

Odds

Man City - 2/7

Draw - 9/2

RB Leipzig - 9/1

Prediction

Leipzig will want to bounce back from their rechid result in the Bundesliga at the weekend where they were beaten 4-1 by champions Bayern Munich. But Manchester City will be more determined than ever to prove a point in Europe this season after coming so close to the trophy back in May. This has a home win written all over it. 2-0 Man City.