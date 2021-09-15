Dutch referee Serdar Gözübüyük will officiate Manchester City’s Champions League opener against RB Leipzig tonight.

The 35-year-old is a regular official in the Eredivisie and he took charge of Club Brugge’s 3-0 win over Zenit in the Champions League group stage last season.

The fixture featured a penalty, much to Zenit’s defenders’ disbelief, as Charles De Ketelaere was brought down in the box. Hans Vanaken took the spot kick and converted to score the last goal of the game.

Gözübüyük toom charge of his first Europa Conference League match in August as he officiated CD Santa Clara’s 2-1 win over Partizan - a game where he dished out eight yellow cards.

Manchester City are at home at the Etihad Stadium for their match against Leipzig and they have a whole host of stars in their ranks to choose from. Pep Guardiola has the likes of Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish, Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva to select for his starting XI.

After shaking off a 1-0 loss to Tottenham in their Premier League opener, City are fifth after three wins on the bounce.

While Leipzig most recently suffered a 4-1 defeat in the Bundesliga to Bayern Munich and have three points from the opening four matches of the season under manager Jesse Marsch.