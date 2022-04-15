Jack Grealish admits he must be ‘more selfish’ ahead of FA Cup semi-final

Manchester City forward Jack Grealish has admitted he needs to be more “selfish” if he is to improve his numbers at the club.

The former Aston Villa talisman joined the Premier League champions for a British record £100 million last summer.

But he has struggled somewhat to contribute goals and assists so far this season, scoring just four and assisting another three.

And Grealish is aware of the need to be more prolific in front of goal if he is to continue to develop under Pep Guardiola.

Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: “I shoot way less than anyone. I’m not even sure why, the guys say it here. Like say if I score in training, the lads are like, ‘why don’t you shoot more?’

“I probably should become more selfish. But like I said I don’t really count myself as a selfish player. If someone’s in a better position I’m going to pass it to them.

“I actually love the feeling of having an assist - players coming over and thanking you for their goal. It’s just nice. Scoring is the best feeling in football, but I just love assisting.”

City face Premier League title rivals Liverpool on Saturday in the semi-final of the FA Cup.

They then face Brighton and Watford at home in the league, before returning to European competition just three days later when they face Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.