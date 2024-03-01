Pep Guardiola reveals Jack Grealish injury update ahead of the Manchester derby

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pep Guardiola revealed that Jack Grealish would not be fit for the highly-anticipated Manchester derby on Sunday.

The 28-year-old was forced off inside the first half against Luton in the fifth round of the FA Cup and was seen to be upset after the latest setback.

It was the latest problem faced by Grealish after he had just returned from a groin injury sustained in Copenhagen two weeks before.

"No, he will not be fit for this weekend,” Guardiola said at a press conference.

“We don’t have an alternative, setbacks in life are always there, it’s how you overcome."

Grealish played a crucial role in Manchester City’s treble-winning campaign last season, but this time around he has just three goals and two assists from 26 appearances.

City have been dominant in recent years, and the biggest force of English football, a feat which culminated with their historic treble.

Manchester City’s Jack Grealish is set for another spell out (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Currently, Guardiola’s side are in the hunt for a fourth successive league title, and if they manage it they would become the first side to have achieved the feat.

However, the City boss does not expect an easy challenge from Manchester United: "They are able to go Wolves - and we know how difficult it is to beat them - and to Luton - and we know how difficult it is to beat them - and the quality in Aston Villa, to go there and win - that was only a few weeks ago. So they have to have incredible quality to do that.

"For one action, they create something special at set-pieces or in open play, with a connection between a few players, and they score goals.

"It has always been with Man United that way - when they play good they win games.

"We are in March already, and in 2024 they have lost just one - last week at home. The consistency they produce this season is there. So tactically, we prepare what we need to, to try to win the game, get three points and try to stay up there."