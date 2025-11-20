Former club of Man City star release statement after racism allegation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

French football club Montpellier has vehemently denied allegations of racism made by Australian international Mary Fowler, who claims a teammate presented her with bananas as a departing gift in 2022.

The club issued a statement on Thursday, expressing its "astonishment" at the accusations detailed in Fowler's memoir, Bloom, and asserting a lack of evidence to substantiate her claims.

"Some of them are particularly serious, and the shortcut that results from them — portraying the club as a racist entity — is unacceptable," Montpellier stated.

Fowler, who joined Montpellier in 2020 at the age of 17, played for the club for two and a half seasons before her move to Manchester City, where she currently plays.

In her book, she recounts an incident where she and teammate Ashleigh Weerden were excluded from a presentation where other departing players received flowers after the final home game of the season.

"Afterwards, when we got inside the changing room, some of our teammates questioned why we hadn’t received any flowers," Fowler wrote, according to excerpts published by Australian media.

open image in gallery Mary Fowler claims she was given bananas as a departing gift when she left Montpellier in 2022 ( AFP/Getty )

"We shrugged our shoulders, just as clueless as they were. A few of the girls laughed about it and then one of the other players came over and handed my friend and me some bananas, saying, ‘Here, have these.’ That was the cherry on top.

"Since leaving Montpellier, my friend and I have spoken about that moment a few times," she added.

"Not receiving flowers was one thing, but as two of only six Black girls in the squad, receiving bananas wasn’t something I could laugh off and forget about."

Montpellier, who indicated they may pursue legal action, offered a contrasting account of the events.

"From a purely factual standpoint, the truth leaves no room for interpretation," the club asserted.

"On June 1, 2022, the women’s team played their last home match against Bordeaux. At the end of the match, as had been customary for several seasons, two players whose contracts were expiring — and who were therefore wearing the club’s colors for the last time — were honored with a bouquet of flowers.

“This was neither the case for Mary Fowler nor for the teammate mentioned in her book, both of whom were still under contract with the club until 30 June 2023. It would therefore have been rather inappropriate for the club to offer them a ‘farewell gift.’"

Regarding the alleged incident within the dressing room, the club stated it had consulted individuals present on the day and concluded that no evidence supports Fowler's version of events.

"If incidents of this nature had been reported and proven, the club would have taken all necessary measures as soon as they were brought to its attention," Montpellier affirmed.

"Racism is a serious issue that must not be exploited. The club wishes to reiterate its daily commitment to fighting all forms of discrimination."